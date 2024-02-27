Bay Area forecast: Cold, rainy weather expected throughout the week

A cold weather system moving into the Bay Area from the Gulf of Alaska is bringing frigid temperatures, rain, wind and the chance for snow above 2,000 feet this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday morning is expected to start out with temperatures that are up to 10 degrees below what they were Monday and lows Tuesday and Wednesday should hover in the mid 30s to low 40s.

As the week progresses, people can expect breezy winds, high surf along the coast and periods of moderate rainfall, with up to 2 inches of rain accumulating at lower elevations through Sunday, according to the Weather Service.

Most of the rain is expected to fall between Friday and Saturday and the cold system could drop snow levels to some ridgetops around the region, especially in the East Bay's Diablo Range and the Santa Lucias along the Central Coast.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Monday night and into Tuesday morning for the North Bay and the coastal mountain ranges.

While the overall rain amounts aren't expected to amount to much in the Bay Area, the University of California, Berkley's Central Sierra Snow Lab is expecting up to nine feet of snow as the system moves into the mountains Thursday through Sunday.