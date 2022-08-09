New Surveillance Photo of Teen Gone Missing From Tahoe-Area Campground Released

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new surveillance photo of teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground.

The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni on Friday at 6 p.m. at a local business in Truckee, before she disappeared.

She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black vans.

More than 100 volunteers took a moment to pray for her safe return Tuesday as they joined 16 different agencies, and now the FBI, in the search for her.

“Approximately 50 of our agents are out here running down priority leads,” said Andrew Forristel of the FBI.

Crews combed the area for any clues on the ground and in the air, trying to find Rodni and her silver Honda CRV.

Detectives now know more about the last time her phone pinged.

“Right now the last information we have from cellular data is the 6th at 33 minutes after midnight,” said Scott Alford, Placer County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Angela Musalam, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they’re facing challenges.

“Somebody has to know, out of these 200 to 300 people, somebody has to know where Kiely went,” she said.

She said they’ve had more than 100 tips but no substantial ones from the people at the party, which included teens from Nevada all the way to the Bay Area.

So this is her message to them.

“We have no interest in pursuing anybody criminally for engaging in any type of underage drinking or drug consumption,” Musallam said. “All we are interested in now is getting Kiely back home safely to her parents. She’s our top priority …If you are afraid of not getting into college, if you’re afraid of going to jail, or losing your job, there are not things that are going to happen if you step forward and help us find Kiely”.

Anyone who has information about Rodni's disappearance should contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-581-6320, option 7.

‼️TIP LINE SET UP FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO 16-YEAR-OLD KIELY RODNI‼️Anyone with any information can call (530) 581-6320 Option 7. You can remain anonymous.

