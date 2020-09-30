Yosemite to End Day-Use Reservation System Nov. 1

Starting Nov. 1, people visiting Yosemite National Park will no longer need a day-use reservation.

The day-use reservation system has been in place since the park reopened in June in order to keep crowds at a minimum due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all park visitors and our local communities for their support of our modified operations this summer,” Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said in a statement. “With the health and safety of park visitors and employees guiding our decisions, we were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to Yosemite this summer.”

People planning to visit the park through the end of October will still need to secure a reservation, which can be done here.

The park is reminding visitors to practice safe physical distancing and to wear face coverings when they're around others.