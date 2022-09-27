Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

celebrating hispanic heritage

SF Nonprofit Announces $1M Grant for Latino-Led Small Businesses

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Celebrating Hispanic heritage this month continues with the spotlight on a local nonprofit helping Latino-owned small businesses.

The Latino Community Foundation out of San Francisco announced a $1 million grant for 17 Latino-led organizations across the Bay Area and the state that will pass along the funds to Latino entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses and improve opportunities for other Latino men and women.

"Resources are not created equally. Talent and drive … a lot of us have that," said Veronica Vences, the foundation's entrepreneurship director. "But if we don’t have the resources, if we don’t have the systems that support our dreams, then they’re left to the sidelines."

Vences's family immigrated from Mexico with a lot of dreams, and they were able to climb that ladder and make their American dream happen, she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"For me, it’s how do I use my privilege and position to create opportunities for others in our community," she said.

The Latino Community Foundation has invested $25 million in Latino-owned businesses since 2016.

To help or find out more about the nonprofit, visit latinocf.org.

This article tagged under:

celebrating hispanic heritageSan Franciscosmall businessesnonprofit
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us