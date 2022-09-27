SF Nonprofit Announces $1M Grant for Latino-Led Small Businesses

Celebrating Hispanic heritage this month continues with the spotlight on a local nonprofit helping Latino-owned small businesses.

The Latino Community Foundation out of San Francisco announced a $1 million grant for 17 Latino-led organizations across the Bay Area and the state that will pass along the funds to Latino entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses and improve opportunities for other Latino men and women.

"Resources are not created equally. Talent and drive … a lot of us have that," said Veronica Vences, the foundation's entrepreneurship director. "But if we don’t have the resources, if we don’t have the systems that support our dreams, then they’re left to the sidelines."

Vences's family immigrated from Mexico with a lot of dreams, and they were able to climb that ladder and make their American dream happen, she said.

"For me, it’s how do I use my privilege and position to create opportunities for others in our community," she said.

The Latino Community Foundation has invested $25 million in Latino-owned businesses since 2016.

To help or find out more about the nonprofit, visit latinocf.org.