In 2019, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local non-profit organizations received a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the annual Project Innovation grant challenge. The winning organizations were selected by the stations for their outstanding programs that leverage technology to solve everyday problems in four categories:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education: K-12 in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

The 2019 Project Innovation Grant winners are: