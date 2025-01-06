Community

5th Annual Feed the Soul Campaign Brings Breakfast Bags to Food-Insecure Seniors

February 1st to February 28th, 2025

By Claire Southgate

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is gearing up for its 5th Annual Feed The Soul Campaign, a month-long effort in February to combat senior hunger in Contra Costa County. The campaign aims to raise $28,000 in 28 days, providing over 5,000 breakfast bags to food-insecure seniors. 

The breakfast bags include fresh fruit, yogurt, oatmeal, string cheese, hard-boiled eggs, salads, and snackable vegetables. These nutritious options help seniors start their day with meals that promote better health and reduce food-related anxiety. Many seniors who receieve the bags have expressed their gratitude, with one recipient calling them “food for the soul.” 

The campaign kicks off February 1 and runs throughout the month. Meals on Wheels Diablo Region encourages the community to get involved by donating online, helping the organization reach its goal of raising $1,000 a day. 

For more information, please click LINK.

