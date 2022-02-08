AACI and NBC Bay Area Host Growing Up Asian in America Contest

AACI and NBC Bay Area are hosting the Growing Up Asian in America (GUAA) art, essay, and video contest for students (kindergarten – 12th grade) in the nine Bay Area counties. GUAA provides a unique platform for young people to creatively explore and celebrate being both Asian or Pacific Islander and American. GUAA was started in 1995 by the Asian Pacific Fund and NBC Bay Area as one of the largest youth celebrations of Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month in the nation.

Every year, hundreds of Bay Area students submit artwork, essays, and videos in response to a specific theme. It encourages young Asian Americans to take pride in their identities while discussing dreams for their future, pride in their cultural heritage, challenges they may face, and other complex issues.

Submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The contest helps both Asian and non-Asian students understand the varied experiences of our youth growing up in the Bay Area’s diverse communities. The program is competitive. One winner will receive the $1,000 Lance Lew Grand Prize Award and nine winners will receive the $500 “Best in Class” awards, with Honorable Mention awards as well. All winners will have their entries showcased at the virtual awards ceremony and on the AACI website and have a chance to be featured on NBC Bay Area.

2022 Contest Theme Is: A Home for You and Me

Immigrants and refugees shape history. Today, thousands of Afghan refugees are forced to leave their home country and many immigrate to the San Francisco Bay Area, just as Southeast Asian families did in the 1970s. For some of us, home is the place and people we return to at the end of the day. For others, home can also be a group of close friends, a favorite reading spot at the local library, or a community where we feel a sense of belonging and care for one another. Please reflect and share what home means to you and how you can help others to feel at home.

To submit an entry online or learn more about the contest, please click here.

Questions? Send an email to guaa@aaci.org