Amigos de Guadalupe Sowing Seeds of Justice Fiesta and Fundraiser

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 for an unforgettable evening at the Amigos de Guadalupe “Sowing Seeds of Justice Fiesta” fundraiser! This event promises to be an exciting celebration featuring live mariachi music, a delightful dinner, and an inspiring atmosphere that brings the community together.

A highlight of the evening will be the introduction of the “Sí Se Puede Mayfair” initiative, designed to combat poverty for 3,300 families in the Mayfair neighborhood. This vital program aims not only to uplift these families but also to serve as a model for expansion into other communities in need.

The event will also recognize exceptional individuals with the prestigious Gratitude Awards, including the Chispa de Luz Award in memory of Monsignor John Sandersfeld. Attendees will hear from Maritza Maldonado, founder and executive director, along with other influential speakers who will share insights on how participation in this event makes a meaningful difference in the lives of local families.

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m

Location: Mexican Heritage Plaza

1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.amigoscenter.com/sowing-seeds-of-justice-fiesta.