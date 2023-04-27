APA Heritage Month!

You're invited to join San Francisco's celebration of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders cultural heritage, honoring civic organizations that have achieved significant milestones. Enjoy festive cultural performances, sample amazing Asian cuisine, participate in a raffle drawing, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required due to limited seating.

When: Wednesday, May 3rd at 5PM

Where: Herbst Theater (401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco)

If you can't make this event, you can register for another to support our Bay Area APA community. During the month of May, explore Asian American & Pacific Islander culture through films, foods, and books. The APA Heritage Foundation works with our Official Celebration Partners the Asian Art Museum, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and the San Francisco Public Library to compile a Celebration Guide with a list of activities and events in the San Francisco Bay Area taking place in May.

For more information, click here.