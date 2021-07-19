Mental Health

Asian Pacific Fund's Summer Speaker Series

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PST

Join NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa at the Asian Pacific Fund's Summer Speaker Series "The Surging AAPI Mental Health Crisis,” featuring speakers who will share insights about how the pandemic and rise in anti-Asian hate have exacerbated the mental health challenges faced by the AAPI community.

The Asian Pacific Fund's Summer Speaker Series, presented by Comcast and NBC Bay Area, delves deeper into the challenges impacting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The monthly virtual convening features speakers who can provide insights and perspectives on the chosen topic or issue. The goal of the series is to come together as a community to identify solutions and/or opportunities on how we can address and provide support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The panel discussion will feature a conversation with Geraldine Alcid, Shashank V. Joshi, Sarita Kohli, and Leafa Tuita Taumoepeau.

