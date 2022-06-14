Stars and Strides Run

Bloom Energy Stars and Strides 5k/10k Run

July 2nd, 2022

Join us Saturday, July 2nd for a fun-filled 4th of July themed celebration! The second annual Stars and Strides 5K/10K and Kids Fun Run will kick off the day, followed by a festival of food, drinks, music, and family-friendly activities. All proceeds benefit the Valley Medical Center Foundation. Your participation and the support will support the important work of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospitals & Clinics: providing quality healthcare to all regardless of ability to pay.

When: Saturday July 2, 8 a.m.
Where: Discovery Meadow, Woz Way, San Jose, CA, USA

For more information and to register visit: www.starsandstridesrun.com

