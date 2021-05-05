Kristi Yamaguchi

City Year San Jose's Women Investing in Education

Virtual luncheon on Wednesday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Join NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre at Women Investing in Education presented by City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley. The virtual luncheon will feature a keynote conversation with Kristi Yamaguchi, champion figure skater and founder of the Always Dream Foundation.

