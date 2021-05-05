City Year San Jose's Women Investing in Education

Join NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre at Women Investing in Education presented by City Year San Jose/Silicon Valley. The virtual luncheon will feature a keynote conversation with Kristi Yamaguchi, champion figure skater and founder of the Always Dream Foundation.

To register, please click here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from women who share a passion for seeing educational opportunities improved through systemic change. Register to attend the virtual event on Wednesday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:4 p.m. To register, please click here.