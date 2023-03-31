Nominate a Teacher to Receive Classroom Aid From 49ers

Friday night is the deadline for Bay Area teachers who could use a boost from the San Francisco 49ers.

Nominations must be submitted by midnight for this year's Follow Your Bliss awards, in which a partnership between the 49ers and Micron provides $2,000 stipends to 10 Bay Area teachers to help cover classroom costs.

The recipients can use the money for anything that helps improve the classroom experience.

Two nominees are selected from five groups: elementary, middle, and high school teachers, administrators, and community educators.

Nominations can be made online at 49ers.com/bliss.