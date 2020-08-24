Clear the Shelters: Kitten Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic at Berkeley Humane

Join NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington in Berkeley on Saturday, August 29 for a Clear the Shelters adoption event! Berkeley Humane is hosting onsite kitten adoptions along with low-cost vaccines for dogs and cats.

Kitten Adoptions

Meet Berkeley Humane’s adoptable kittens in the Mobile Adoption Center (MAC) starting at 10 am.

We will be following social-distancing protocols. Please wear a face mask and expect to wait in line to enter the MAC.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic

Starting at 9 AM, Berkeley Humane will serve the first 30 pets.

The experienced veterinary team will help you determine which vaccines your pet needs. If your pet has needs that we cannot accommodate, we will refer you to a low-cost partner.

The complete list of vaccines and services available are provided below. Please complete the form and bring it with you on Saturday, August 29.

Canine Vaccine & Services Request Form

Feline Vaccine & Services Request Form

Before you arrive

Services will begin at 9 AM and staff will serve the first 30 pets. Be prepared to wait up to 2 ½ hours for service. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Any animal that is visibly sick will not be vaccinated. The Berkeley Humane medical team has the right to refuse service to any animal.

Berkeley Humane is unable to provide services for female dogs over 75 lbs and male dogs over 90 lbs.

Cash is accepted (no bills larger than $20) and credit/debit cards.

Free microchip with purchase of a vaccine.

Schedule:

9:00 AM: Vaccine Clinic Opens

10:00 AM: Adoption Opens