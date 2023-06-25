Pups show their pride at Berkeley's Doggy Parade

Even Bay Area pups showed their pride on Sunday.

Berkeley held its second annual Doggy Pride Parade on Sunday, hosted by Berkeley Humane and Third Culture Bakery. Hundreds of dogs and their owners dressed up to strut their stuff down 8th Street, wearing lots of rainbow bandanas, Hawaiian dog shirts and even a peacock-pup. There was also a costume contest, and a drag performance.

Owners told NBC Bay Area Sunday that it was a way for them to show their pride in a dog-friendly setting.

“Me and my wife love coming out to this, its super mellow and great, especially to bring our fur babies out. It’s just great to be out here vibing with my community,” said Melissa Cirilo.

The event isn’t just community fun. Third Culture Bakery, which is a Queer-owned business, is also donating $10 for every participating dog to go toward adoption fees at Berkeley Humane.