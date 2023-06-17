dogs

Community celebrates San Jose man's 100th birthday with dog parade

By Marianne Favro

A San Jose man’s 100th birthday celebration went to the dogs Saturday. Literally!

Dr. Robert Moore’s family put out the word on the Nextdoor app, asking people to dress up their dogs and parade them in front of their house to help their dad celebrate the milestone.

The response was incredible.

Alison Moore told NBC Bay Area she was expecting about 20 to 30 dogs to show up for her dad’s party. Instead, she said that about 200 dogs and their owners came by to wish him a happy birthday.

In fact, there were so many dogs. The line stretched all the way around the block and down the street.

There were dogs in cowboy hats, tuxedos, pups with disabilities, pulling carts and canines in classic cars.

Robert is an avid dog lover and a retired dean from San Jose State University. He was positively elated to meet each dog and their owners.

“My father, he was so touched. He pet every single dog that came through. Every person brought the dog up to him. It was so lovely,” Alison said.

But it didn’t stop there. Even though most people didn’t know Robert, they brought him flowers, cupcakes and made him drawings and posters.

The Moore family said they were definitely touched by how the community came together to help their dad celebrate his 100th, a birthday he will never forget.

