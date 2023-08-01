Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's ‘Clear The Shelters 'Pet Adoption & Donation Campaign Returns This August

SAN JOSE, CA – (August 1, 2023) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 /KSTS announced its annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign will return for the ninth consecutive year from Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the monthlong event, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more 27,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 860,000 pets have been adopted over eight Clear The Shelters campaigns.

“Our shelters are overflowing with animals ready to enrich the lives of Bay Area families. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are proud to partner with 36 Bay Area animal shelters for our annual Clear the Shelters campaign to help address critical overcrowding and make pet adoption accessible to our local community,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This year, we’re excited to collaborate with numerous shelters to host five in-person adoption events throughout the Bay Area, making it easy and fun for families to give these pets a forever home.”

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s 2023 Clear The Shelters campaign will feature five in-person adoption events:

Saturday, Aug. 5 & Sunday, Aug. 6:

In partnership with Tri-City Animal Shelter, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will host a pet adoption event at the 39th Fremont Festival of the Arts from 10 AM to 6 PM on Aug. 5-6.

Saturday, Aug. 19:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will host a pet adoption event in partnership with San Francisco SPCA on Saturday, Aug. 19 at its Adoption Center from 11 AM to 6 PM at 250 Florida Street in San Francisco.

Sunday, Aug. 20:

In partnership with the Oakland Zoo, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will host the second annual Clear the Shelters Adoption Day at the Zoo on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter, Hayward Animal Services Bureau, and Oakland Animal Services will provide adoptable dogs, cats, and guinea pigs.

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Bark-and-Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane is on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The event will feature more than one hundred dogs and cats available for adoption, along with live music, food, a beer garden, and more.

Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the County of Santa Clara Animal Services on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The adoption event will take place at 12425 Monterey Hwy, San Martin.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuringthe Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 860,000 pet adoptions.Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

