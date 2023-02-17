Climate Change is Real!

climate crisis

Tuesday, February 28th

By Amelia Lee

MonarchButterfly
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Is it true that 40.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide are estimated to have been released in the atmosphere in 2022? How do melting ice caps and higher sea levels affect food and water security? What role do butterflies, our oceans, and boreal forests play in decreasing atmospheric carbon?

You can get answers to these questions and more by Bay Area environmental experts, Kari Hall (NBC Bay Area Meteorologist), Lesley Miles (Architect, LEED Accredited Professional), and Maddy Kangas (Monarch Butterfly Conservation Planner). Register today to enjoy the panel and audience discussion with AAUW’s Young Women Leaders at the Morgan Hill Public Library on Tuesday, February 28th. 

When: Tuesday, February 28th from 6:30PM to 8:30PM
Where: Morgan Hill Library (660 W. Main Street, Morgan Hill) 

For more information on the event and how you can make more climate-friendly decisions, please click here.

