Harambee: A Call to Unity and Collective Work in San Jose

The 27th Annual Harambee is right around the corner! Join NBC Bay Area’s Kari Hall at the family friendly signature event for the San Jose Alumnae Chapter. The fundraising event will feature entertainment, prize giveaways, a vendor marketplace, silent auction opportunities, and a presentation from the youth in our community.

Over the years, the San Jose Alumnae Chapter has raised well over $200,000 in college scholarships for local high school students who demonstrate academic excellence. This year, the Chapter has set higher goals, seeking the opportunity to expand upon public service initiatives focusing on the Black community. The fundraiser will support future scholarship award recipients, educational programs, and community events.



When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:30AM to 3:00PM

Where: IBEW Local 332 Inside Local (2125 Canoas Garden Avenue #100 San Jose)

Register here

For more information, click here.