Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and NBC Sports Bay Area in partnership with the Alum Rock Unified School District for "Copita," a mini world cup soccer tournament!

The tournament will include a resource fair, activities for the family, and special appearances by Bay Area professional team mascots. Bring your friends and family!

When: Saturday Apr 30 & Sunday May 1, 8 am - 8 pm

Where: Overfelt High School

1835 Cunningham Ave.

San Jose, CA 95122

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Admission is free and open to the public.