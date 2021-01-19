Diversity Career Fair 2021

The Virtual Diversity Employment Day Career Fair is Friday, January 29th from 10am to 4pm! Hundreds of career positions from the Bay Area’s top corporations await.

The Diversity Career Fair is the largest Diversity and Professional-level Career Fair in the nation and will offer employment opportunities for professionals in management, engineering, sales, accounting, administrative, government agencies, IT, healthcare and marketing. The Diversity Career Fair is Co-Sponsored by the Diversity Recruiters Network, NBC Bay Area and City Career Fair.

