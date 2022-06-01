In preparation for the 10th annual East Bay Innovation Awards on August 4, East Bay EDA will be hosting an inaugural East Bay Block Party event at the Bridge Yard in Oakland. Presented by Kaiser Permanente, this one-of-a-kind celebration will include food, music, and everything the East Bay has to offer. In honor of our anniversary, we will highlight past awardees, alumni and look to the future of innovation across our region at this fun-filled event. Please stay tuned for special announcements.

Tony! Toni! Toné!

Oakland and Bay Area R&B legends Tony! Toni! Toné! have just been announced as the featured performer for the East Bay Innovation Awards Block Party. From fun, upbeat, smash hits like Feels Good, to blues-leaning classics like The Blues to their signature love ballads like Anniversary, the sound of Tony! Toni! Toné! is soulful, organic, classic, and instantly recognizable. Their ability to create songs that perfectly married the stylings of the soul and funk gods of the 70's with the technology and hip-hop infused R&B of the 90s made them icons of their generation. Join the Tony's in celebrating the East Bay in style!

Additional performances by East Bay artists to include ASTU, Ballet Afsaneh, Meaghan Maples, and the talented youth of YR Media.

East Bay Makers Market

In the spirit of celebrating the East Bay, the Block Party will include a Makers Market of East Bay vendors, food and beverage specialists, and homegrown creators. Please stay tuned for a full list of vendors participating.

The Bridge Yard

Once a maintenance facility for the Bay Area’s ubiquitous street cars, the Bridge Yard is Oakland’s newest event space. The award-winning restoration of this historic building features panoramic waterfront views of Oakland and San Francisco, an iconic light-filled indoor space, and an outdoor courtyard with a stage, seating and elevated viewing deck.

Proof of Vaccination/Masks

In accordance with City of Oakland's proof of vaccination ordinance update on May 17, 2022, this event does not require proof of vaccination for entry. Masks are not required but welcome. Visit the City of Oakland's website for more information on the adopted changes. Please note these guidelines are subject to change/modification.

Parking

Attendee parking is extremely limited and not guaranteed. Ride share is strongly encouraged.

For more information and for tickets click here.