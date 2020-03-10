East Bay SPCA’s Growl, Meow & Wine

Growl, Meow & Wine is the East Bay SPCA’s annual signature fundraising event. It is a fun, informal celebration of our mission and recent achievements and the many donors, partners and friends that make it possible for us to continue helping animals and people in our community. Guests are invited to tour our Oakland facility and meet some of the animals that are available for adoption. All event proceeds benefit the lifesaving programs and services of the East Bay SPCA.

For tickets and more information, click here.

WHEN: May 3, 2020 4PM

WHERE: East Bay SPCA - 8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland