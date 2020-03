NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partnered with Safeway for the 2019 "Feed the Need" food drive, an effort to fight hunger in the Bay Area.

The successful 2019 food drive included the collaboration of seven local food banks. The "Feed the Need" food drive took place at 166 Safeway locations throughout the Bay Area.

The 2019 food drive collected more than 431,389 bags across the Bay Area.

Pictured in the photo above (left to right): Janelle Wang, Cesar Bayona, and Sandra Cervantes.