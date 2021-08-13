Giants Community Fund Launches Annual Junior Giants Stretch Drive

The Giants Community Fund is asking fans to support the Junior Giants Stretch Drive from August 12-15 during the San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies series.

Click here to make a donation online! Or donate at the Community Clubhouse at Oracle Park

As a thank-you for donating, those who contribute will receive the following gifts:

A $50 donation will support one child for an entire season and the donor will receive a Buster Posey bobblehead.

A $500 donation will support an entire team of 10 children for a season. The donor will receive a baseball autographed by Buster Posey or Mike Yastrzemski.

A $2,500 donation equips 44 children for the entire season. The donor will receive a bat autographed by Will Clark.

A $5,000 donation will support an entire Junior Giants league for the season. The donor will receive a jersey autographed by Will Clark.

The Junior Giants Stretch Drive was created in 2009 in honor of San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie “Stretch” McCovey to give thousands of children the opportunity to play baseball through Junior Giants.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Giants Community Fund is dedicated to providing much-needed youth programming and resources in under-resourced communities through Junior Giants. Contributions will support the participants through a full slate of program options including Junior Giants Spring Training, Giants on the Go, Junior Giants at Home and Junior Giants on the Field.

Junior Giants is a free, noncompetitive, coed program that reaches over 23,000 boys and girls from 90 underserved communities across Northern California, Nevada and Oregon. The program stresses the Four Bases of Character Development – Confidence, Integrity, Leadership and Teamwork – and offers programs in Health, Education and Bullying Prevention.