Give In May is a giving campaign to support nonprofits across the nation who are dedicated to addressing the needs of the Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The campaign will help fund services and programs for children, youth, families and seniors from 25+ ethnic groups that provide assistance for issues such as education access, food security, housing, domestic violence, poverty and health.

The purpose of the Give In May campaign is to raise awareness about issues Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) face that are often unseen. It is held in May to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The campaign is hosted by Asian Pacific Fund, a community foundation committed to improving the lives of AAPIs in the Bay Area, and AAPI Data, a national publisher of demographic data and policy research.

