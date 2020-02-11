Free

“Give Kids a Smile” Children’s Dental Health Fair

Saturday, February 28, 9AM-1:30PM

University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry will offer FREE dental check-ups and oral health screenings for children as part of a Give Kids A Smile event. Free screenings will include a dental exam and cleaning, orthodontic evaluations, sealants, fluoride treatment and an opportunity to have oral health questions answered. More than $150 in free dental services will be provided to each child.

There will also be educational games with fun prizes, face painting, entertainment, and the Little Explorers Petting Zoo!

Open to children up to age 17 (must be accompanied by a parent). No appointments required. If you have any questions, please call 415.929.6550.

Community

MARCUS WASHINGTON 5 hours ago

Kaiser Permanente College Notes

film Feb 6

Cinequest Film and Creativity Festival

WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:00AM-1:30PM

WHERE: University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, 155 Fifth Street (at Minna) 2ND Floor Pediatric Clinic San Francisco, CA 94103

This article tagged under:

FreeFree check-upfree dentalhealth fair
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us