Give Kids A Smile Dental Health Fair

Join the University of the Pacific for a free Dental Health Fair hosted by dental students. This community event will feature free dental services, including dental and orthodontic screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments, educational games, and much more! Attendees can also enjoy face painting, balloon art, a photo booth, music, and fun prizes. The fair is open to children ages 17 and under (must be accompanied by a parent).

WHEN: Saturday, February 3rd from 9 AM to 1 PM

WHERE: Arthur A Dugoni School of Dentistry (155 5th St, San Francisco, CA)

For more information, please click here.