Giving Tuesday: Create Hope for Bay Area Children With Critical Illnesses

Every child deserves a childhood—but children with critical illnesses are often isolated and vulnerable. A child’s joy is a light of hope for all of us. This Giving Tuesday, spark joy with a wish and create hope for brighter days ahead. Join us on Giving Tuesday, November 30, in support of Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and local wish kids.

How to donate:

1. Text WISH to 91999

2. Fill out your information to donate to Make-A-Wish

Click here to learn more about Giving Tuesday and Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.

A gift of any amount will bring hope and joy into a child’s life when it is needed most. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope.

Wishes involving travel and gatherings were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as of September 15, 2021, Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area is now able to grant some travel and gathering wishes, as well as some in-person celebrity wishes. As travel wishes resume, now is a great time to donate unused airline miles for wish kids and their families. Once donated, your miles never expire and will send wish children and their families on unforgettable experiences as it becomes safe.

The pandemic has taught us the true power of hope. We no longer take for granted what it means to have something to look forward to. We have learned that the moment tangible joy is on the horizon, everything changes. In this new chapter of our lives, replacing sadness with joy is something we all have the power to do—for children with critical illnesses, and ourselves.

Visit Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area to learn more and get involved.