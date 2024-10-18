La Ofrenda Festival Returns for Gilroy's 2nd Annual Día de Muertos Celebration

La Ofrenda Festival, Gilroy's Día de Muertos Festival & Wellness Fair, is set to take place on Saturday, November 2nd, from 1PM to 7PM in downtown Gilroy. Now in its second year, the festival celebrates and preserves Indigenous traditions while promoting community wellness.

This family-friendly event will feature live music, local art, traditional Día de Muertos altars, cultural performances, and food vendors. The festival aims to connect the community through arts, culture, and wellness, offering a space for residents of all ages to engage with these traditions.

When: Saturday, November 2nd from 1PM to 7PM

Where: Downtown Gilroy

