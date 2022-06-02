Chinese Historical and Cultural Project Hosts Mini Dragon Boat Festival

The Chinese Historical and Cultural Project (CHCP) and History San Jose are hosting a Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, June 4 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Activities:

Race your very own Dragon Boat

Learn about the Dragon Boat Festival through storytelling

Children’s Dragon Boat Festival craft activities

Chinese Joong Demonstration (rice dumpling traditionally served for the festival, similar to tamales)

Ride the Trolley Car

Parking: Park for free on local streets or use the San Jose city parking lot on Phelan Avenue for a fee.

Directions: Exit Highway 280 at 10th St., then go south on 10th St., left on Keyes St., right on Senter Rd., left on Phelan Ave. History Park entrance is ahead on left; visitor parking lot ($fee) is straight ahead at end of Phelan Ave.

Bus: VTA Bus line 73 stops at Senter Rd. and Phelan Ave., half a block from the History Park entrance.