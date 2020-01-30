Pet of the Week – Almond

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Almond.

There’s a saying that goes “There’s a lid for every pot.” Brown Tabby cat Almond has been waiting at our shelter for her purrfectly matched lid for almost three years. This four-year old spayed female is independent, playful and exceptionally intelligent. Almond is a cat who knows what she likes and doesn’t like. She likes napping in a sun spot and cat toys, especially wands and catnip mice. Her dislikes include other cats and dogs. Almond should be the only animal in a house and would do best in an adult only home. Looking for a cat companion who isn’t high-maintenance and constantly demanding of your attention? Ask for Almond ID# A822100.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: Weekdays 11Am-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame