Pet of the Week – Lucy

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Lucy.

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to be more active and get into shape? Then meet your new workout partner. Lucy is a six-year old spayed female German Shepherd and is also looking for someone who wants to add more exercise into their daily routine, especially long meandering walks. This sweet, but somewhat shy lady’s New Year’s resolution is to find true love and she’s hoping that is you. Lucy’s favorite things are frolicking with dog toys, nibbling on tasty treats and spending quality time with her loved ones. She has excellent leash manners, and would do best in a home with older teens, or adults only. Seeking a faithful and active companion? Ask for Lucy ID# A872000.

WHEN: Weekdays 11AM-7PM, Weekends 11AM-6PM

WHERE: 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame

