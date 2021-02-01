Project Innovation Grant Challenge Winner: Asian Health Services

In 2020, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local non-profit organizations received a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the annual Project Innovation grant challenge.

The stations selected Asian Health Services as one of the eight grant winners for their outstanding programs that leverage technology to solve everyday problems in the Culture of Inclusion category.

Asian Health Services' mission is to serve and advocate for the medically underserved, including the immigrant and refugee Asian community, and to ensure equal access to health care services regardless of income, insurance status, language, or culture.

The Oakland-based organization offers a variety of programs and services including multilingual COVID-19 testing sites, perinatal care, specialty mental health care, behavioral health care, dental care and much more.

Resources from Asian Health Services: