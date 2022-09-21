The Guadalupe River Park Conservancy is hosting the annual Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Discovery Meadow adjacent to The Children’s Discovery Museum.

The free event will feature a pumpkin patch, performances, food trucks, community booths, River Park tours, fun and educational activities, inflatable slides, and more family-friendly activities.

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM

WHERE: Discovery Meadow, 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110

