San Ramon Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the Year of the Snake in San Ramon with vibrant performances and timeless traditions.

Welcome the Year of the Snake with a dynamic Lunar New Year celebration at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Immerse yourself in an afternoon filled with captivating performances and cultural festivities that honor this cherished holiday.

The event will feature an array of mesmerizing performances designed to inspire and delight. The iconic dragon dance will take center stage, symbolizing strength and prosperity as the dragon weaves its way through the crowd. Guests will also marvel at the artistry of the Bian Lian face-changing performance, a centuries-old tradition of Sichuan opera known for its breathtaking quick transformations. Adding to the excitement, elegant Chinese dancers, skilled musicians, and the talented contortionist will bring the rich cultural heritage of Lunar New Year to life.

This special celebration is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and experience the beauty and joy of Lunar New Year. Bring your family and friends to share in the festive spirit and create lasting memories while honoring the traditions of the Year of the Snake.

When: Sunday, February 2nd from 2PM to 4PM

Where: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583

