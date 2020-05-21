san jose SHIP kits

Shelter in Place (SHIP) Kits

San Jose SHIP Kits is providing medical, nutritional, and emotional support for Santa Clara County community members whose livelihood has been negatively impacted by the state-wide Shelter in Place mandate.

San Jose SHIP Kits will work toward its mission by procuring, assembling, and distributing essential items to families in need. The organization is targeting families in need and hourly-wage earners.

The SHIP Kits include nutrient-dense, non-perishable foods such as peanut butter, pasta, canned foods, and oatmeal. The kits also include hand sanitizer, toilet paper and wellness products such as puzzles and jump rope.

Donations allow San Jose SHIP Kits to provide critical assistance for the individuals most impacted by COVD-19. Over 6,500 SHIP kits have been distributed to date.

To make a donation, volunteer, or apply for a kit, please click here.

