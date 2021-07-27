sf japantown

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Community Celebration

Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 from 11 AM to 6 PM

Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (Center) at a two-day event celebrating the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 starting at noon in San Francisco's Japantown. The event is free and open to the public.

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa and Mike Inouye

The Center and NBC Bay Area will commemorate the end of the Tokyo Olympics in San Francisco's historic Japantown, one of only three remaining in the country, featuring traditional Japanese performances, AAPI nonprofit organizations, Asian artisans, children’s arts & craft, and dance programs.

On Sunday Aug 8th the Nihonmachi Street Fair will commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony with two odori dance programs at noon and 3 p.m. The ten participatory folk dances will be led by instructors from the San Francisco Buddhist Church and accompanied by Jiten Daiko and Ensohza Band.

Everyone is encouraged to join the dancing! All dancers are encouraged to dress in cultural attire and pick up a free uchiwa fan at the NBC Bay Area booth.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All performances will be held at the Peace Plaza stage.

WHEN: Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: San Francisco Japantown Peace Plaza, 1610 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115

This article tagged under:

sf japantownTokyo OlympicsJapantownnihonmachi
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us