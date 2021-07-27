Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony Community Celebration

Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (Center) at a two-day event celebrating the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 starting at noon in San Francisco's Japantown. The event is free and open to the public.

The Center and NBC Bay Area will commemorate the end of the Tokyo Olympics in San Francisco's historic Japantown, one of only three remaining in the country, featuring traditional Japanese performances, AAPI nonprofit organizations, Asian artisans, children’s arts & craft, and dance programs.

On Sunday Aug 8th the Nihonmachi Street Fair will commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony with two odori dance programs at noon and 3 p.m. The ten participatory folk dances will be led by instructors from the San Francisco Buddhist Church and accompanied by Jiten Daiko and Ensohza Band.

Everyone is encouraged to join the dancing! All dancers are encouraged to dress in cultural attire and pick up a free uchiwa fan at the NBC Bay Area booth.

All performances will be held at the Peace Plaza stage.

WHEN: Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: San Francisco Japantown Peace Plaza, 1610 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115