Tokyo Olympics

Community Odori Dance Programs at Nihonmachi Street Fair

Sunday, August 8 at noon and 3 PM

Join NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California (Center) at a community event celebrating the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony. The closing ceremony event will take place during the Nihonmachi Street Fair on Sunday, August 8 and will include live music throughout the day and two Odori dance programs at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be ten participatory folk dances that will be led by dance instructors and accompanied by Jiten Daiko and Ensohza Band.

Pick up a free uchiwa (fan) at the NBC Bay Area booth!

Check out the videos below to learn the steps before the community dances!

  1. Ei Ja Nai Ka
2. Tokyo Ondo

3. Oyuwai Ondo

4. Hokkai Bon Uta

5. Baseball Ondo

6. Soran Bush

7. Shiawase Samba

8. Pokemon Ondo

9. Tanko Bushi

10. Tokyo Gorin (Olympic) Ondo

