United Way Bay Area COVID-19 Community Relief Fund

United Way Bay Area’s (UWBA) COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has raised $4.35 million since its launch on March 18 and this week will award $1.5 million to 17 local nonprofits helping residents in need. Kicked off by a generous gift from an anonymous donor, the fund has received $100,000 donations from both Texas Instruments and City National Bank, $50,000 from the Truist Foundation and other contributions from corporations and individuals.

To make a donation, click here.

The fund will provide both immediate and long-term recovery assistance to Bay Area residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by funding local nonprofits such as food banks, family resource centers and other “basic needs" service agencies. UWBA has already received requests for a total of $7 million from nonprofits in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Solano counties. The next round of funding will be awarded in mid-April and UWBA will continue to accept COVID-19 relief requests and raise funds to fulfill them for the foreseeable future.

Donations to the COVID-19 Community Relief fund will support local organizations and their short and long-term response services in four key impact areas identified by UWBA:

2-1-1 Information and Referral Support the call capacity for 2-1-1 phone and text services, which are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in 150 languages through phone interpretation services. 2-1-1 provides free and confidential information about local social services.



Worker Support Support the needs of workers connecting to alternative employment, helping with public benefits assistance, disability benefits application assistance and legal assistance.



Direct Assistance Funds Support the capacity to meet basic needs of the families most affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus spread-prevention measures such as assistance with rent, housing, food, utilities, healthcare costs or unpaid sick time.



Technology Infrastructure Support the technology infrastructure needs of our local service providers to continue operations and provide critical services to the affected members of the community.



The distribution of resources is based on UWBA’s assessment of local needs and the opportunity to fill gaps in services and leverage other philanthropic resources. Decisions on fund distribution are made with significant insights from UWBA’s community members and partners.

For more information, click here.