In commemoration of Women's History Month, join the Broadcast Legends for the Women in Broadcasting Panel and Luncheon. The Broadcast Legends will honor "Ten Legendary Women in Radio and TV Broadcasting" as panelists. Panelists include female Bay Area radio and TV broadcasters who advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. NBC Bay Area's own Jessica Aguirre will be on the panel, and all panelists will share meaningful stories of trailblazing in their field and careers.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13th from 11:30 to 2:30 PM

WEHRE: Basque Cultural Center (599 Railroad Ave, South San Francisco, CA)

