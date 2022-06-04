Sonoma County Incorrectly Tells Some Spanish-Speaking Voters That June 7 Ballots Were Due April

The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters is alerting the public of several errors in one of the Spanish-language pages in the county voter information guide mailed to voters, the office announced on Friday.

The voting guides gave an incorrect ballot deadline.

The page with problems is titled "VOTE SEGURO con su Boleta de Voto poo Correo."

According to the registrar, several pieces of text on the page refer to the April 12 Special Election in Windsor and are not related to Tuesday's election. In fact, it erroneously notifies readers that their "Windsor" ballots are due on April 12, not June 7.

The county meant to say "voters in Sonoma County" instead of Windsor, and the election is on June 7, not April 12.

Windsor voters had a special election in April in the wake of the exit of former Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned after several allegations of sexual assault came to light.

The errors only occurred in Spanish-speaking versions of the voter information.

For up to date and corrected voter information in Spanish, please go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.