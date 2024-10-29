16th Congressional District race: Gov. Newsom endorses Evan Low

In what political observers are calling “unheard of,” Gov. Gavin Newsom has endorsed South Bay assemblyman Evan Low over former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo in California's 16th Congressional District race.

Liccardo and Low both want to go to Washington to represent the people of 16th Congressional District, which comprises part of Santa Clara County and the western half of San Mateo County.

Newsom released the following statement on Monday:

“Evan Low embodies the very best of California values. We have worked shoulder-to-shoulder on some of our state’s most pressing issues. Evan’s proven track record of delivering for Bay Area families makes him exactly the kind of representative CD-16 voters deserve in Washington.”

