Bay Area voters react to Harris-Trump debate

After days of preparation, weeks of campaigning, and a slew of polls, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump held their presidential debate on Tuesday night.
Polls show an extremely tight race, making the debate even more important to undecided voters.
Voters witnessed a series of intense exchanges between Harris and Trump as the bitter rivals covered a wide range of issues, which included the economy and immigration.
The debate also brought thousands of people together across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, there were big crowds at watch parties organized by the Democratic and Republican parties.
