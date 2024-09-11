Decision 2024

Bay Area voters react to Harris-Trump debate

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

After days of preparation, weeks of campaigning, and a slew of polls, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump held their presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Polls show an extremely tight race, making the debate even more important to undecided voters.

Voters witnessed a series of intense exchanges between Harris and Trump as the bitter rivals covered a wide range of issues, which included the economy and immigration.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off Tuesday in Philadelphia for their first debate as presidential candidates, painting starkly different visions of the country. Audrey Asistio reports. 

The debate also brought thousands of people together across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, there were big crowds at watch parties organized by the Democratic and Republican parties.

Terry McSweeney has more reaction from Bay Area residents in the video player above.

Political analyst Larry Gerston and SJSU professor Melinda Jackson give their thoughts on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate.
