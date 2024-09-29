Decision 2024

San Francisco mayoral candidates address Latino community in forum

By Christie Smith

The San Francisco Latino Party and Equity Coalition hosted a mayoral candidate forum on Saturday, where most of those running took part in addressing the concerns and issues that directly impact the Latino community.

Of the 14 candidates in the race, nine participated and were split up into two groups where they answered questions ranging from housing, community safety and workforce concerns.

"It’s the first time that we are convening to have a real conversation with the candidates and really try to get them to understand the priorities and needs of the Latino community," Ani Rivera, co-chair of the SFLPEC.

Of note, Mayor London Breed, Daniel Lurie, Supervisor Ahsha Safai and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin took part in the discussion.

Former Mayor Mark Farrell did not attend Saturday's forum but said he plans on hosting office hours in the Mission District in the coming weeks.

Farrell and other candidates participated in a similar event earlier in the week where they directly addressed the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

