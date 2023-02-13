discover black heritage

Ways Black Americans Can Reduce the Risk of Developing Alzheimer's

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Research from the National Institute on Aging shows the risk for developing Alzheimer's is higher in Black Americans when compared with white counterparts.

Stephanie Monroe of the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium offered the following steps Black Americans can take now to reduce their risk:

  • Adopting a heart healthy lifestyle
  • Improving nutrition (more vegetables)
  • Adequate sleep -- at least 8 hours a night
  • Good, clean hydration during the day
  • Staying brain active
  • Staying engaged with other people
  • Daily exercise

Find more information on the National Institute on Aging webpage.

