Ways Black Americans Can Reduce the Risk of Developing Alzheimer's

Research from the National Institute on Aging shows the risk for developing Alzheimer's is higher in Black Americans when compared with white counterparts.
Stephanie Monroe of the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium offered the following steps Black Americans can take now to reduce their risk:
- Adopting a heart healthy lifestyle
- Improving nutrition (more vegetables)
- Adequate sleep -- at least 8 hours a night
- Good, clean hydration during the day
- Staying brain active
- Staying engaged with other people
- Daily exercise
Find more information on the National Institute on Aging webpage.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.