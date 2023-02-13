Ways Black Americans Can Reduce the Risk of Developing Alzheimer's

Research from the National Institute on Aging shows the risk for developing Alzheimer's is higher in Black Americans when compared with white counterparts.

Stephanie Monroe of the Alzheimer's Clinical Trials Consortium offered the following steps Black Americans can take now to reduce their risk:

Adopting a heart healthy lifestyle

Improving nutrition (more vegetables)

Adequate sleep -- at least 8 hours a night

Good, clean hydration during the day

Staying brain active

Staying engaged with other people

Daily exercise

Find more information on the National Institute on Aging webpage.