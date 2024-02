‘Sip 13’ Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients: , 1/2 oz Lemon juice, 2 Dashes Simple syrup, 2 oz Rosé Champagne - (optional 1 oz Vodka)

Preparation: Combine syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an iced champagne glass. Top up with Champagne. Stir gently. (Option - for an extra kick add 1 oz of vodka)