Boost Your Breakfast With This Blueberry Power Bowl

Punch up your normal breakfast routine with this breakfast of champions. Chef Jamie Gwen shares her ultimate power bowl: a blueberry quinoa bowl. The bowl is protein packed and delicious breakfast option that comes together in minutes.
Ingredients:
- One cup of cooked quinoa
- 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen fruit, preferably blueberries but you can also add raspberries or blackberries.
- 1/2 cup of your favorite milk.
- Two teaspoon of agave or honey.
- Dash of ground cinnamon.
- Pinch of salt.
- Optional: 1/3 cup of toasted almonds for garnish.
Assembly:
- Add the quinoa, fruit, milk onto the stove top.
- Heat the mixture and stir occasionally.
- After five minutes add in your sweetener of choice, cinnamon and salt.
- After the mixture has been heated through (approximately 10 minutes) remove from the stove top.
- Plate and add toasted almonds for garnish.