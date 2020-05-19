Healthy Breakfast

Boost Your Breakfast With This Blueberry Power Bowl

The protein packed power bowl comes together in just minutes.

By California Live

Punch up your normal breakfast routine with this breakfast of champions. Chef Jamie Gwen shares her ultimate power bowl: a blueberry quinoa bowl. The bowl is protein packed and delicious breakfast option that comes together in minutes.

Ingredients:

  • One cup of cooked quinoa
  • 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen fruit, preferably blueberries but you can also add raspberries or blackberries.
  • 1/2 cup of your favorite milk.
  • Two teaspoon of agave or honey.
  • Dash of ground cinnamon.
  • Pinch of salt.
  • Optional: 1/3 cup of toasted almonds for garnish.

Assembly:

  • Add the quinoa, fruit, milk onto the stove top.
  • Heat the mixture and stir occasionally.
  • After five minutes add in your sweetener of choice, cinnamon and salt.
  • After the mixture has been heated through (approximately 10 minutes) remove from the stove top.
  • Plate and add toasted almonds for garnish.

