Jason Oppenheim talks “Selling Sunset” Season 7, plus shares industry tips on renovating & investing in property

When it comes to real estate, there are so many questions, so I jumped at the chance to visit with Jason. Of course, we started our conversation about "Selling Sunset!" Jason filled me in on what we can expect to see on season 7. The full season is now streaming on Netflix.

The conversation then shifted to the stunning penthouse that he had spent two years renovating - and I had my opportunity to pick his brain! Do I buy a turn-key? Do I buy a fixer-upper? How long should I keep it for before I sell? What part of the property do I invest my money in first or the most? Do I focus on functionality or esthetics? Where do I purchase? So.many.questions.

I asked, and Jason graciously answered!

Invest the most money in your kitchen. Folks always want to gather around the kitchen so make this the center point of your space. Also, believe it or not, closets are very much a big selling point. Spend a good amount of time and money designing a great walk-in closet that you will enjoy and/or a buyer will want! Lastly, bathrooms will always sell a property. Make it nice and spacious if possible. When it comes to functionality versus esthetics, this is a very personal decision. Are you renovating to sell or renovating to live in? Think about those details when it comes to designing where you are spending your money. Open-concept or compartmentalize? While the trend currently is to once again compartmentalize your property like we did back in the 50's and 60's, this design trend is very much a personal choice. As Jason stated, "it's not like the 20's where we have staff cooking for us," so if you entertain a lot or like to have large groups in your home, open-concept is the clear winner here. Where to invest? Simply put, Jason recommends heading south to Newport Beach and San Diego. Penthouse/apartment/condo or single family home? Jason pointed out that the former is essentially lower maintenance living and comes with 24 hour security, but there are benefits to both options, so figure out what speaks to you before purchasing.

Be sure to check out season 7 of "Selling Sunset" on Netflix - all episodes are out now - and follow Jason on Instagram (@jasonoppenheim) for more inspiration, suggestions, and behind-the-scenes tidbits!