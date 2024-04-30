‘King of Fermentation' Brad Leone shares how to make delicious, gut-healthy sauerkraut at home 

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis explores the wonderful world of fermentation with a homemade sauerkraut recipe from chef and foodie creator Brad Leone. Plus, the best-selling author talks about his hit YouTube series “Local Legends” & “Makin’ It,” both back for season two.

Cabbage Kraut Recipe:

Ingredients

2 small heads cabbage

8 garlic cloves

1 tsp. pink peppercorns

Kosher salt

Method